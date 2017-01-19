Senate Armed Services Committee Approves 'Mad Dog' Mattis as Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — SASC said that Mattis was approved as Pentagon chief on a 26-1 vote.
Mattis is the first career military officer in nearly 70 years to require a special waiver from the US Congress so he can assume the position of defense secretary.
US law required that a military officer is retired at least seven years from service prior to assuming a position.
The Congress approved a special waiver last week because Mattis has not been retired for seven years.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Get your story straight, Sputnik. Either he has been confirmed as the Secretary of Defense or the Secretary of State. Under our Constitution, only the Vice President is allowed to wear more than two hats.
marcanhalt
" (I)t approved retired Gen. James Mattis for the position US Secretary of Defense."
"Mattis is the first career military officer in nearly 70 years to require a special waiver from the US Congress so he can assume the position secretary of state."