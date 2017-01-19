Senate Armed Services Committee Approves 'Mad Dog' Mattis as Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — SASC said that Mattis was approved as Pentagon chief on a 26-1 vote.

"The official nomination will be sent directly to Senate without referral to the committee," the Committee said.

Mattis is the first career military officer in nearly 70 years to require a special waiver from the US Congress so he can assume the position of defense secretary.

US law required that a military officer is retired at least seven years from service prior to assuming a position.

The Congress approved a special waiver last week because Mattis has not been retired for seven years.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!