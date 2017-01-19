US Commerce Secretary Nominee Says Trump Will Direct US Trade Policy With Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Trump said in an interview to The Wall Street Journal that the "One China" policy on Taiwan was up for negotiations and he was not fully committed to it.

"As you know, it is a very complex issue, because of the ‘One China’ policy," Ross stated when asked whether he would prioritize US trade relations with Taiwan. "There we would need some guidance from the President [Trump] as to what direction he wishes to go."

China Against Taiwan Delegation at Trump Inauguration – Foreign Ministry

In December 2016, Trump received a call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the first US president to speak with Taiwan's leader since Washington severed ties with Taiwan in 1979.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said "One China" policy will not change. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

