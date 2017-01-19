Media Banned From Trump DC Hotel During Inauguration Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media is banned from entering the Trump International Hotel during inauguration week, Tang was quoted as saying in a Politico report.

“Media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests."

The Trump International Hotel is housed in what had been the US capital’s Old Post Office Pavilion. Trump and his three adult children, who owned the development project, have a 60-year lease with the federal General Services Administration, the report explained.

According to the release, the public is allowed to access historic sections of the building subject to restrictions approved in writing by the landlord, unless there is a "risk to public safety,” the report added.

On January 9, Trump sparred with US media in his first press conference, refusing to accept a question posed by a reporter from CNN, which he accused of being a "fake news" network.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!