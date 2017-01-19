Obama Slams Notion of Voter Fraud in US as an Example of Fake News

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier, Trump made claims on his Twitter account that he won the popular vote in the November 8 election if the tally discounted millions of illegal votes.
"This whole notion of voting fraud, this is something that is constantly disproved," Obama stated. "This is fake news."
"We are the only country in the advanced world that makes it harder to vote, not easier," Obama claimed.
President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly made claims about voter fraud leading up to the 2016 election.
