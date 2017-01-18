Ex-US President George H. W. Bush Transferred to Intensive Care

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release explained that the ex-president arrived at the hospital with an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed necessary procedures, the release added.

"President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation," the statement confirmed.

The president’s wife, Barbara, has also been admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and cough, according to the release.