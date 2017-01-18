Trump Plans to Sign Up to 5 Executive Orders After Inauguration - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will sign multiple executive orders on Friday after he is officially sworn in as US president, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters in a phone call on Wednesday.

"He’s got a few of them [executive orders], probably in the area of four or five that we’re looking at for Friday," Spicer stated. "Some of it is logistical, things that you have to do in terms of government operations… then there are some other ones that I expect him to sign with respect to a couple of issues that have been high on the priority list."