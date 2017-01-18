Trump Says He Wants to Display US Military by Holding Parades

© REUTERS/ Mal Langsdon US Parade Crash Leaves 3 Dead, Dozens Injured

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview released Wednesday that he would demonstrate the country’s military in parades held in Washington and New York.

"We’re going to show the people as we build up our military, we’re going to display our military," Trump told Washington Post. "That military may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, DC, for parades."

During the discussion of his election campaign’s slogan ‘Make America Great Again,’ Trump announced that he has a slogan ready for his re-election campaign in four years, which will be ‘Keep America Great.’

On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s inauguration will be held on January 20 on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC. The ceremony is expected to gather two-three million people.