19:38 GMT +318 January 2017
    US State Department

    US Denies Access to 2 Russian Diplomatic Compounds Without Written Permission

    US
    US authorities have prohibited all individuals from entering two Russian diplomatic compounds in states of Maryland and New York without obtaining a special written permission, the US Department of State said in a notice on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The notices regarding the two compounds have been published in the US Federal Register on Wednesday.

    "Entry or access is strictly prohibited by all individuals, including but not limited to representatives or employees of the Russian Government and their dependents, without first obtaining written permission from the Department of State's Office of Foreign Mission (OFM)," the notice stated.

    Compounds Closed in US Under New Anti-Russia Measures Purchased by USSR in 70s, 50s
    In the end of December, President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin has called the decision of the Obama administration to close Russian diplomatic compounds "scandalous," since the venues were used as vacation facilities for children.

    Russian officials have called the US hacking allegations absurd, noting they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

      jas
      2 days and 1 hour until Obama is gone.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      What did Obama say to Putin, when he was hoping to get elected? 'I will be more flexible after the election'. Is that what he means by flexible?
