US Congresswoman to Boycott Trump’s Inauguration, Attend Women’s March

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said Wednesday she will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration and will attend the women’s march in protest.

"I have decided to join the growing group of my colleagues who will not attend the Inauguration in protest of a President who used bigotry, fear and lies to win an election … and who intends to betray interests of the ordinary working people who put him in office," Schakowsky stated.

The congresswoman said she would join the planned Women's March on Washington with constituents from her state of Illinois.

Schakowsky is among at least 50 other Democrats from the House of Representatives who will boycott Trump’s January 20 inauguration, according to media reports.