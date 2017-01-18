Canada Appoints Special Secretary to Build Ties With Trump Team - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trudeau appointed Andrew Leslie, the Member of Parliament for Orleans, to the new Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs position.

"I thank Andy for his outstanding service as Chief Government Whip, and I am delighted he has agreed to take on the role of Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs with special responsibilities for the Canada-US relationship," Trudeau stated.

Leslie will be tasked with building ties with the Trump administration and hold special responsibility for the two nations’ bilateral relationship.

Canada is the Unites States' second-largest trading partner. In 2015, Canada was the largest US export market, with goods and services trade totaling an estimated $662.7 billion.