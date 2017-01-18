Canada Appoints Special Secretary to Build Ties With Trump Team - Trudeau

"I thank Andy for his outstanding service as Chief Government Whip, and I am delighted he has agreed to take on the role of Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs with special responsibilities for the Canada-US relationship," Trudeau stated.
Leslie will be tasked with building ties with the Trump administration and hold special responsibility for the two nations’ bilateral relationship.
Canada is the Unites States' second-largest trading partner. In 2015, Canada was the largest US export market, with goods and services trade totaling an estimated $662.7 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)