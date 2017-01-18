Register
18:06 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York

    US Journalists Concerned About Aggressive Behavior Towards Press

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    US
    Get short URL
    27802

    The US journalists sent an open letter to the US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday with concern about his attitude to the press.

    Neopalpa donaldtrumpi
    © Photo: Youtube/Etrange et insolite
    Moth Named in Honor of Donald Trump
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US press watchdog sent an open letter to the US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling on him to rethink his attitude to the press.

    "You’ve avoided the press when you could and flouted the norms of pool reporting and regular press conferences. You’ve ridiculed a reporter who wrote something you didn’t like because he has a disability… It is, after all, our airtime and column inches that you are seeking to influence. We, not you, decide how best to serve our readers, listeners, and viewers. So think of what follows as a backgrounder on what to expect from us over the next four years," the letter said.

    On January 10, Trump slammed US media for organizing a "witch hunt" after CNN and the BuzzFeed news websites reported about some memos, which alleged that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. During the press conference the next day, Trump refused to accept a question from a CNN reporter, and accused CNN of being a "fake news" network.

    Trump's victory in the US 2016 election was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.

    The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20.

    Related:

    US Journalist Advised Clinton to 'Slaughter' Trump Over 'Bromance With Putin'
    Newsweek Journalist Claims US Intelligence Fed Him False Putin-Trump Conspiracy
    Two Women Recall Trump’s Alleged Inappropriate Behavior Toward Them
    Tags:
    behavior, aggression, accusations, letter, journalist, Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      belgradetower
      Whose attitude...Trump's OR cnn, bbc, washington post, nyt, etc???
      You guys are totally out of your mind!!! There is no hope for
      neocons and (neo) liberal losers. Their bloody era is GONE.
    • Reply
      Robert Klimenko
      When you plant lies and incites violence against a president elect, be prepared to get an answer. But no, these children to be so called journalists are not used to opposition at all. They are the tools of the establishment, the deep state, the invisible power behind the curtains and should be ashamed of the treacherous way they work.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok