US Journalists Concerned About Aggressive Behavior Towards Press

"You’ve avoided the press when you could and flouted the norms of pool reporting and regular press conferences. You’ve ridiculed a reporter who wrote something you didn’t like because he has a disability… It is, after all, our airtime and column inches that you are seeking to influence. We, not you, decide how best to serve our readers, listeners, and viewers. So think of what follows as a backgrounder on what to expect from us over the next four years," the letter said.
On January 10, Trump slammed US media for organizing a "witch hunt" after CNN and the BuzzFeed news websites reported about some memos, which alleged that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. During the press conference the next day, Trump refused to accept a question from a CNN reporter, and accused CNN of being a "fake news" network.
Trump's victory in the US 2016 election was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.
The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Whose attitude...Trump's OR cnn, bbc, washington post, nyt, etc??? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When you plant lies and incites violence against a president elect, be prepared to get an answer. But no, these children to be so called journalists are not used to opposition at all. They are the tools of the establishment, the deep state, the invisible power behind the curtains and should be ashamed of the treacherous way they work.
belgradetower
You guys are totally out of your mind!!! There is no hope for
neocons and (neo) liberal losers. Their bloody era is GONE.
Robert Klimenko