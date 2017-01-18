US Journalists Concerned About Aggressive Behavior Towards Press

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US press watchdog sent an open letter to the US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling on him to rethink his attitude to the press.

"You’ve avoided the press when you could and flouted the norms of pool reporting and regular press conferences. You’ve ridiculed a reporter who wrote something you didn’t like because he has a disability… It is, after all, our airtime and column inches that you are seeking to influence. We, not you, decide how best to serve our readers, listeners, and viewers. So think of what follows as a backgrounder on what to expect from us over the next four years," the letter said.

On January 10, Trump slammed US media for organizing a "witch hunt" after CNN and the BuzzFeed news websites reported about some memos, which alleged that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. During the press conference the next day, Trump refused to accept a question from a CNN reporter, and accused CNN of being a "fake news" network.

Trump's victory in the US 2016 election was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20.