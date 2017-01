WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll found 60 percent of respondents approved of the way Obama was "handling his job of president," while 39 percent disapproved and 1 percent had no opinion. The rating is Obama's highest since June 2009.

Additionally, 63 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Obama, and 65 percent said his presidency had been a success.

On Tuesday, an ABC News/Washington Post revealed that President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday, had the lowest approval ratings among the most recent seven presidents.