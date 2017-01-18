MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey by the NBC channel and the Wall Street Journal, found 69 percent of respondents agreed that Trump’s daily missives on Twitter "can have unintended major implications without careful review."

Only 26 percent of respondents said his routine messages allowed the president-elect to "directly communicate to people immediately," the poll showed.

The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

​The former media figure broke up with the tradition of White House communications by announcing his hard-headed policies on Twitter. His surprise tweet he wanted to cancel new presidential planes last year took the industry aback.

In Sunday’s interview with the Times newspaper, Trump said he would not give up the tweeting habit because it allowed him to "go bing bing bing" and call out media’s lies about him. He currently has a followship of over 20 million.