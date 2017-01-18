US Lawmaker Proposes to Study Alleged Russia's Hacking in History Classes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia had allegedly attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

"Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) is introducing a bill that will require the State Board of Education to develop curriculum to educate California students about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election," the press release said.

According to the document, the alleged meddling presented a significant threat to the democracy and had to be treated appropriately in history classes.

"California is the largest textbook market in the nation. Textbooks approved in our state are used throughout the country. Through this legislation, we can make sure students in California and across the United States receive accurate information about the 2016 Presidential election," Levine himself was quoted as saying in the press release.

Russian officials repeatedly denied the allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.