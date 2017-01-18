US Secret Service Settles Decades-Old Racial Discrimination Row

MOSCOW, January 18 (Sputnik) — The case reportedly goes back to the period between 1995 and 2005 when, plaintiffs said, they were passed over for promotions that were allegedly given to less experienced and lower performing white agents. Evidence suggested the agency also tolerated racist jokes in the workplace, the outlet reported.

"Today the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service filed an agreement that will, when approved by the Court, settle a decades-old class action lawsuit alleging race discrimination by the Secret Service in its promotion process," Jeh Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Secret Service, which protects the president, agreed to pay $24 million to more than a hundred of African-American agents, according to court files seen by The Washington Post. It said the settlement did not mean the agency had admitted guilt.