Northrop Grumman Wins Contract to Support Australia's Anti-Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman has got contract "for Battlefield Airborne Communication Node payload, operations and support," according to the release.

BACN is a relay and gateway system housed on an aircraft that enables real-time information flow across the battlespace between in kind and disparate tactical data links, according to the US Air Force.

Work on the contract will be performed at San Diego in international locations, and is expected to be completed by January 23, 2018, the Defense Department added.

