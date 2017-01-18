Obama Orders US Security Team to Stay on High Alert at Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th US president during a ceremony in front of the US Capitol building where he will also deliver his inaugural address.

"The President [Obama]… directed that all agencies maintain their high state of vigilance to assure we are best postured to protect the homeland against terrorist threats and individuals radicalized to violence," the release stated.

In addition to reviewing Inauguration security plans, the release noted, Obama was briefed on ongoing counterterrorism operations in Syria and Iraq.

Obama said the US-led effort to accelerate counterterrorism operations has put Daesh on “the path to lasting defeat,” the release added.

In recent days, Iraqi Security Forces made significant gains in Mosul while in northern Syria US local partners continue to constrict Daesh movement in the vicinity of Raqqa, according to the release.

