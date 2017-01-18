US Congressman Mike Doyle to Boycott Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Doyle made a statement on his Twitter page.

I’m going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) 17 января 2017 г.

​"I’m going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday."

Doyle is among at least 50 other Democratic law makers who will boycott Trump’s inauguration on January 20, according to the Washington Post.

Lewis is best known for leading civil rights protests in the United States in the 1960s and played an important role in the Civil Rights Movement.

