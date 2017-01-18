Ted Cruz Calls for Release of Data on Gitmo Detainees’ Past Terror Acts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cruz introduced a bill to declassify and release to the public records on the past terrorist activities of all detainees transferred from the military base since November 8, 2016.

"President Obama’s push to empty [the detention center] is reckless, and the American people should be made aware of the past terrorist activities committed by the individuals detained there," Cruz stated.

© AFP 2016/ Files / Paul J. RICHARDS Pentagon Announces Transfer of 10 Guantanamo Prison Detainees to Oman

Obama made closing the detention facility a priority for his administration, arguing that its use has been a potent recruiting tool by terror groups and the prison has damaged US reputation abroad.

Republican lawmakers have resisted Obama’s attempts to close the facility, including by inserting language into the defense spending bill prohibiting the use of federal funds to transfer detainees to US soil.

Of the estimated 45 detainees remaining at the facility, 19 have been cleared for release by governmental reviews.

