Police Take in Custody Suspect in Shooting of Florida Officer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, local authorities offered a $100,000 reward for any information about the location of the suspect.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) 18 января 2017 г.

​"We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD in custody. Details to come," the department said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton in the parking lot of an Orlando-area Walmart store last week before hijacking a car and fleeing the scene. He is also suspected in the December shooting death of a pregnant woman, identified by media as his ex-girlfriend.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!