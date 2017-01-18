Trump's Interior Secretary Pick Urges Review of Obama's Ban on Alaska Drilling

© AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren Alaska Lawmakers Exploring Legislation to Overturn Obama’s Oil Drilling Bans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In December, Obama took action to ban oil and gas drilling off the northern shores of Alaska in both the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, as well as along the US East Cost.

In the Atlantic Ocean, new gas or oil drilling is now banned in an area stretching from New England to the Chesapeake Bay.

"Yes," Zinke responded when asked whether he would review Obama's initiatives on oil and gas development in Alaska. "We have to understand, we need an economy. If we don't have an economy as a country, then the rest of it doesn't matter. Alaska is different."

Zinke also said the US federal government should partner with the people of Alaska to ensure a proper development of the region's resources.

