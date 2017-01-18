Register
04:27 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House for 2017 Presidential inauguration.

    Secret Service Faces Unprecedented Level of Threats at Trump Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    428804

    As the upcoming US Presidential inauguration approaches, the Secret Service is preparing itself for a new kind of violent attack, as concerns over the event are said to be “different” than usual.

    "I think people today are willing to do things they may not have been willing to do in the past," Secret Service director Joseph Clancy told WTOP. 

    Members of the media document workers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, as construction continues on the Inaugural platform in preparation for the Inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Ads Offer Protesters $2500 to Disrupt Trump Inauguration

    Clancy pointed out several instances on the campaign trail "where people jumped over those bike racks or security zones into our buffer. In the past, it was very rare for somebody to do that. Today, in this past campaign, people were willing to do it."

    Beyond those relatively tame acts, law enforcement officers will be taking precautions including preparing for truck attacks similar to those that took place in Berlin and Nice earlier this year, while staying on watch for more innovative acts of violence.

    Paul Abbate, executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services branch remarked, "We know that this (Washington region) is a high-profile [terror] target. It’s been attacked in the past, historically…We, from the FBI standpoint, are ready to counter terrorist attacks and are working with our partners in building out the intelligence picture."

    According to FBI officials, intercepted terrorist communications indicate that Washington DC is named as a potential target for terror attacks on a daily basis.

    "We know of no specific credible threat directed toward the inauguration," said Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson, who added "that is only part of the story." 

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Popular Support Historically Low, Poll Reveals

    Secret Service boss Clancy said that he loses sleep over the possibility of an attack that his team is not prepared for, "Every night I wake up and I wonder do we have some issue covered."

    Secret Service officers study worldwide terror attacks and train almost nonstop. They have developed tactics to stop atrocities like the Berlin attack, in which 12 people were killed and 48 injured after a 24-year-old Islamist with ties to Daesh ploughed a truck into the city’s Christmas market.

    Officers of the Secret Service have knocked on the door of nearly every home and business near the 1.9 mile-long parade route, asking for details on the occupants’ plans for inauguration day.

    Mike Maness, director of private security firm Trapwire believes that domestic terror is the more likely threat. "The bigger threat is probably coming from anti-government/anarchist groups who are likely to try and disrupt the inauguration, and may engage in violence to do so."

    Despite his concerns, Maness commented, "From what we have seen the security measures and first-responder preparations have been excellent for the event."

    Johnson said, "We've got to be vigilant, we've got to plan, we've got to prepare."

    Related:

    Trump Adviser Says Not Expecting US-China Trade War
    Poroshenko Announces Visit to Washington After Trump's Inauguration
    Putin Sees 'Maidan-Style' Attempts in US to Delegitimize Trump
    Trump Dismisses Low Transition Approval Rating as 'Rigged Just as Before'
    Trump’s Cat Among European Pigeons
    Tags:
    Inauguration, Domestic Terrorism, terrorism threat, Security, Secret Service, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Dogs . Trust me. Dogs will stop the jumping over barriers.
    • Reply
      jas
      I don't consider the radical left to be anarchists. They beg for authoritarianism and state intervention.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Let these liberals get physical to trump supporters and see how fast they go home hurting. Tens of thousands of police officers are attending the inauguration to personally protect trump. There will be over 150,000 bikers who are going to protect trump as well in case the police fail in protecting him. Then you have the blue collar trump supporters who will not take any crap from the liberal pansies. So if the liberals want to create pain then they will have to receive it as well. So it will be very interesting to see which side creates more harm .......
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok