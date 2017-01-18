Register
18 January 2017
    Trump Plans 20% Cut of Federal Work Force

    Incoming US President Donald Trump is making staffing cuts, with a reduction of government spending to be a top priority of his administration, as some departments are reportedly liable to lose up to 10 percent of their budget and 20 percent of their staff.

    Spending cuts would be focused on discretionary funds and would not affect mandated programs including Social Security or Medicare. The Washington Examiner reported that any funds leftover from these cuts could go to tax cuts, boosting the military budget and possibly include controversial endeavors including an infamous proposed wall that would partition Mexico from the US.

    US Federal Budget Deficit to Increase in 2016 for ‘First Time Since 2009’

    Over four years, "landing teams" in different Cabinet agencies will be responsible for overseeing staff cuts through reorganization, a hiring freeze and attrition. Conservative elements in Washington that have long desired such cuts firmly support the plan.

    As federal spending skyrockets, Trump has chosen Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), a stickler for keeping government under control, as head of Office of Management and Budget.

    Trump will likely see the strongest opposition coming from federal Unions and the Democrats, who tend to have the support of workers. 

    Anarchist Groups Plan to Attack Pro-Trump ‘Deploraball’ Attendees With Acid

    Watchdog agency the Government Accountability Office released a report Tuesday stating that the imbalance between revenue and spending could place "the federal government on an unsustainable long-term fiscal path." According to the GAO, if US spending patterns do not change, by the year 2090 national debt could reach up to three times the gross domestic product.

    Public debt in America stands at roughly $14.2 trillion, and the report notes that, "These figures are only expected to grow."

      edover3
      if US spending patterns do not change, by the year 2090 national debt could reach up to three times the gross domestic product.

      -I think that the GAO should be the first one to see people fired.With such ridiculous predictions, when during the last 8 years the debt doubled, they clearly are way off. The way things are going, the debt will triple in the next 10-20 years tops!
