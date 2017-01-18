'Victory': WikiLeaks Praises Commuting Sentence for Chelsea Manning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The WikiLeaks tweeted a statement praising Obama’s decision that was announced on Tuesday by the White House.

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

​“VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17,” Wikileaks wrote on its Twitter page.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

In August 2013, the whistleblower was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!