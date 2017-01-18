Poll: Obamacare Popularity Reaches Historic High Among Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday, forty-five percent of respondents believe that the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, is a "good idea," which is the highest percentage since the pollsters began asking the same question in April 2009.
The poll found that 41 percent of Americans say Obamacare is a bad idea, the lowest number since the law passed in 2010.
US President-elect Donald Trump and many Republicans in Congress have repeatedly said Obamacare has placed undue burden on individuals and businesses and repealing the law would be their first priority.
Last week, Congress passed a Republican budget resolution to start the repeal of Obamacare.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The ppll must be rummaging around among the 20,000,000 that Obama's people say that are now covered. Who are they? Anyone that is 35% below the poverty level. And how are these paying for that coverage is what I want to know. Of course, any safety net is better than a question mark, isn't it, to these poor people. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete MORE POLLS? Last time , polls placed Clinton to 1 to win for president.. REALLY?
marcanhalt
cast235
Anyways, it will disappear , but replaced. What TRUMP wants is free for many and very cheap for the rest.
THIS is possible,.
But will take some work. Better be by tiers. But this be other day.,