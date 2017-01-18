Poll: Obamacare Popularity Reaches Historic High Among Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday, forty-five percent of respondents believe that the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, is a "good idea," which is the highest percentage since the pollsters began asking the same question in April 2009.

The poll found that 41 percent of Americans say Obamacare is a bad idea, the lowest number since the law passed in 2010.

The Affordable Care Act has provided insurance to about 20 million previously uninsured Americans at substantial costs for businesses.

US President-elect Donald Trump and many Republicans in Congress have repeatedly said Obamacare has placed undue burden on individuals and businesses and repealing the law would be their first priority.

Last week, Congress passed a Republican budget resolution to start the repeal of Obamacare.

