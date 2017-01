© AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility Marks 15th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Oman has already accepted 10 former prisoners of the US's notorious Guantanamo Bay facility, its Foreign Ministry announced.

Earlier in the month, four other former Guantanamo prisoners were sent to Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number of detained down to 55.

"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of 10 detainees…from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of Oman," the release stated on Tuesday.

