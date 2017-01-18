Wife of Florida Pulse Nightclub Shooter Faces Life in Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Noor Salman, 30, was arrested on January 16 and appeared in a US federal court on Tuesday, the release stated.

"[Salman] was charged by indictment with aiding and abetting Omar Mateen’s attempted provision and provision of material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant [Daesh], a designated foreign terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice," the release stated.

According to court documents, Salman "aided and abetted" her husband’s support to Daesh in addition to obstructing justice by misleading authorities on June 12 with respect to information related to the attack in Orlando.

If convicted, Salman faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, the release noted.

