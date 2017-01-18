Wife of Florida Pulse Nightclub Shooter Faces Life in Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Noor Salman, 30, was arrested on January 16 and appeared in a US federal court on Tuesday, the release stated.
"[Salman] was charged by indictment with aiding and abetting Omar Mateen’s attempted provision and provision of material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant [Daesh], a designated foreign terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice," the release stated.
If convicted, Salman faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, the release noted.
