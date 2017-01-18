Register
    Cyber crime

    White House Calls Denying Hacking by Russia 'Insult' to US Intelligence

    US
    Questioning the hacking attacks on US political institutions by Russia is an insult to US intelligence, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes said at the Foreign Press Center in Washington, DC.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Tempe, Arizona, on November 2, 2016 and US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in Warren, Michigan on October 31, 2016.
    Ex-US Intel Operatives Demand Smoking Gun Evidence of ‘Russian Hacking’ – If It Exists
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The statement comes as President-elect Donald Trump said cyberattacks had no impact on the outcome of the US election after getting briefed by the intelligence officials.

    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

    "This is not a questionable case. It is plainly evident to all of our intelligence agencies… that Russia was behind the hacking of American political organizations," Rhodes stated on Tuesday. "It is an insult to our intelligence to suggest that that did not happen right in front of our eyes."

    The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process, but made the claims anyway.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

      marcanhalt
      "Thanks, Mr. Trump, but tell me who is going to keep filling my husband's federal prescriptions for Prozac? You all just try living with this man now!"

      Signed, Mrs Ben Rhodes
      David C
      A classic tactic beloved of those whose arguments have no basis - they confront their critics by turning it into something personal and ignoring the logic of their objectors. This is a sign of how intellectually bankrupt they are and how desperately they are floundering at the bottom of the pit they have dug themselves into.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Insulting the intelligence of those experts would be hard since they're dumb! We are still waiting for them to prove it....they won't do it since it wasn't Russia.
      michael
      what intelligence, moron?
      Tim - USA
      The CIA has no credibility as in the WMD fiasco. The current WH has no credibility either.
