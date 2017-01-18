White House Calls Denying Hacking by Russia 'Insult' to US Intelligence

On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
"This is not a questionable case. It is plainly evident to all of our intelligence agencies… that Russia was behind the hacking of American political organizations," Rhodes stated on Tuesday. "It is an insult to our intelligence to suggest that that did not happen right in front of our eyes."
The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process, but made the claims anyway.
Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Thanks, Mr. Trump, but tell me who is going to keep filling my husband's federal prescriptions for Prozac? You all just try living with this man now!" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A classic tactic beloved of those whose arguments have no basis - they confront their critics by turning it into something personal and ignoring the logic of their objectors. This is a sign of how intellectually bankrupt they are and how desperately they are floundering at the bottom of the pit they have dug themselves into. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Insulting the intelligence of those experts would be hard since they're dumb! We are still waiting for them to prove it....they won't do it since it wasn't Russia. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete what intelligence, moron? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The CIA has no credibility as in the WMD fiasco. The current WH has no credibility either.
