Biden Holds Current US Administration’s Last Bilateral Meetings - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Joe Biden has held a final meetings of the current US administration by meeting the president and prime minister of Serbia during his trip to Switzerland, the White House press pool reported on Tuesday.

"At 3:30 pm, Vice President Biden met with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and there was a pool spray for photos. Vucic has been Prime Minister since April 2014," the report said. "This bilateral meeting with Serbia is the last bilat[eral meeting] of the Obama/Biden administration."

The press poll added that following the meeting with Vucic, Biden’s delegation met with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and his team.

Asked by the journalists whether it was possible to avoid a conflict between Serbia and Kosovo given the recent tensions and the path they are on, Biden said, "Yes."

Prior to meeting the Serbian heads of state and government, Biden also held a meeting with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani, according to the press pool.