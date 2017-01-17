Register
20:53 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017

    Trump's Comment on Not Paying Taxes Raises Concerns Amid Surging Inequality

    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    US
    Get short URL
    125102

    Independent humanitarian organization Oxfam has published a report on global inequality ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. According to the paper, the eight richest people worldwide possess a total of $426 billion - more wealth combined than half of the world's population, or 3.6 billion people (US $ 409 billion).

    Attendees use their mobile device during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    History of World Economic Forum in Davos
    "Social inequality is more dramatic than we thought," Oxfam spokesman Steffen Küßner told Sputnik Germany.

    According to Küßner, about 3.6 billion people are lacking essential services such as education or health care. Many of them can't go to school or visit a doctor, let alone dream of any future prospects, while eight multibillionaires possess more capital than they could spend in their life.

    According to the expert, "this is the result of a policy in the interest of a minority."

    Global corporations can often make profits, by reducing their taxes, hiding their assets in tax havens and cutting their employees' wages. But this money could be of a big help to the governments "to build schools and provide public health care, of which poor people in particular could benefit," Küßner stated.

    According to Forbes, Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Zara fashion company, is the second-richest man in the world. Küßner noted that Ortega made a fortune with his business, while his textile workers employed by the company all over the world work for almost nothing.

    "The problem is generally that the rules have been made for the sake of the rich. There should be fundamental political measures [to change the situation]," the Oxfam spokesman noted.

    People share a lunch during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 24, 2015 in Davos
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Global Leaders to Discuss World’s Future, Populism Rise at Davos Economic Forum
    Commenting on the election of Donald Trump as US President and his possible role in the fight against inequality, the expert was quite uncertain, but said that "the hope dies last." According to him, the debate about Trump not having paid his taxes for decades is very worrying.

    At the same time, the Oxfam spokesman hopes that the future US president will pay more attention to this issue in the future. According to Küßner, to reach any positive change, the new US leader should close all tax havens and determine a minimum tax rate.

    The World Economic Forum in Davos (WEF) is an international organization for public-private cooperation. This year, its meeting is held on January 17-20 in Davos, Switzerland.

    Forum membership is comprised of the world's 1,000 leading companies. The meeting's agenda includes political and economic issues, the effects of research and technological progress and developing countries' debt problems.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poll: Trump Election Pushes Confidence in US Economy to Post-Recession High
    Improvement of US Economy’s Performance in 2017 Depends on Trump Policy – OPEC
    Tags:
    taxes, inequality, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok