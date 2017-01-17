Syrian Kurdish PYD to Open Representative Office in Washington

© AFP 2016/ BERTRAND LANGLOIS Kurdish PYD Not Invited to Join Syrian Ceasefire Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She also stressed the intention of the Syrian Democratic Council in general and the PYD in particular to uphold constructive relations with the US administration.

"We cannot announce the exact date of the opening yet. This is related to how soon all the relevant negotiations and the necessary procedures will be finalized," Ahmed said.

The United States has been supporting the PYD forces to counter Daesh in Syria which led to the deterioration of the US-Turkey relations as Turkey considers the PYD to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States.