Trump's Twitchy Twitter Thumb Says 'Look at Me,' But 'He Knows What He's Doing'

Ms. Majic awoke to thousands of messages after Mr. Trump accidentally re-tweeted a compliment for his daughter by leaving a space gap in the wrong place.

That's not Ivanka Trump's Twitter handle.



Get ready for some fun replies, Ivanka Majic! https://t.co/bROHCuyfbk — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 17, 2017

​This meant Ivanka Majic from Brighton, who uses the @Ivanka Twitter handle awoke to thousands of twitter notifications. Fortunately, for her, Ivanka Majic had put her smartphone on "Do Not Disturb."

"I am smart enough to switch off my phone notifications before I go to sleep," Ms. Majic told Britain's ITV morning show.

However, Ms. Majic was quick to call out the US President-elect for not being smart enough to use the right spacing in a tweet.

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

​Donald Trump and his penchant for Twitter has nearly always guaranteed him headlines.

In a recent interview with British newspaper The Times, he admitted that he didn't want to lose his 20 million Twitter following by adopting the official @POTUS handle instead.

"I think I'll keep it. I've got 46 million people right now — that's really a lot — including Facebook, Twitter… and Instagram," Trump said.

"@realDonaldTrump. It's working," he added.

Indeed, Wolfram Schultz, professor of neuroscience, recently told Sputnik that the attention Donald Trump reaps from his tweets "is clearly the reward for him."

"Donald Trump, for example, is all about, look at me, he is seeking attention and getting it, and that is clearly the reward for him," Professor Schultz told Sputnik.

"He knows what he is doing."

However it could be argued that he didn't know exactly what he was doing when he tweeted the wrong Ivanka, but typically, it hasn't done Trump any harm either, the Twitter-related headlines keep on coming.