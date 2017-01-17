Auto Manufacturer GM Announces $1Bln Investment in US, 7,000 New Jobs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US automaker General Motors will invest $1 billion in its US operations to create 7,000 new jobs, a press release from the company said on Tuesday.

"General Motors today announced that it will invest an additional $1 billion in US manufacturing operations," the release stated.

The release noted that the investments will involve several new vehicle, technology and component projects, leading to 1,500 new and retained jobs.

The insourcing of axle production for the company's next generation of pickup trucks will add 450 jobs to a plant in the state of Michigan, the release added.

Other moves the company has made, including insourcing technology jobs and streamlining engineering operations, will create more than 5,000 new jobs over the next few years, according to the release.