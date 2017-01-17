Trump to Take Oath of Office on Lincoln's Bible at Inauguration Ceremony

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted Trump's Bible was given to him by his mother when he graduated from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, New York in 1955.

"President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in on January 20, 2017 using his Bible, as well as the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his first inauguration," the release stated.

President Barack Obama used the Lincoln Bible at both of his inauguration ceremonies in 2009 and 2013. He was the first President to use the Bible since Lincoln, the release added.