Trump Dismisses Low Transition Approval Rating as 'Rigged Just as Before'

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, an ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that Trump had a 40 percent approval rating, making him the most unpopular of the seven most recent US presidents to enter office.

"The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls," Trump said in a Twitter post. "They are rigged just like before."

Following the November 8 election, major pollsters and data aggregators came under fire for inaccurately predicting the outcome of the presidential race, some by large margins.

He also said that "With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our country and with the massive cost reductions I have negotiated on military purchases and more, I believe the people are seeing "big stuff."

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington, DC in front of the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress.