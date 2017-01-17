Trump's Plan to Impose Border Tax 'Irresponsible and Counterproductive'

Henkel criticized Trump's position, and in particular his warning to German automotive companies that he would impose a border tax of 35% on cars imported to the United States.

"If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the US, you will pay 35 per cent tax," Trump said, causing sharp criticism among Germans.

"Unfortunately, this is a very serious statement. I think this is irresponsible and counterproductive," Henkel told Sputnik Germany

According to the expert, such position is contrary to the interests of US consumers, who will have to pay more money if they want to drive BMW or Mercedes.

"If he complains about the fact that German cars have a higher market share in America and that American cars cost less, then it is due to the high quality of German cars and the lacking [quality] of American ones," he said.

Moreover, Henkel wondered what would happen to American IT companies that have a worldwide monopoly like Facebook if other countries would follow Trump's suit and introduce punitive measures taking a high market share as a pretext.

"He must be careful. The German car industry can be punished for its quality without any consequences for leading US sectors in Europe," the expert concluded.

The expert noted that US President-elect Donald Trump has long been an opponent to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), two major deals endorsed by Barack Obama's administration.

Now, when Trump will officially become US President, both deals are unlikely to be signed.

Last month Trump officially expressed doubts on the future of the nation's trade arrangements with Europe and Pacific Rim nations. He is opposed to trade deals, because they impose conditions on US companies that — he says — work against US workers and citizens.

