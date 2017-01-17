Trump One of Most Unpopular US Presidents Entering Office - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll noted that 40 percent of Americans currently approve of the way Trump is handling the presidential transition.

US President Barack Obama had an approval rating of 80 percent when his term began, while George W. Bush had a 72 percent transition approval, Bill Clinton was at 81 percent, and George H.W. Bush had an 82 percent approval rating.

Approval for Trump's cabinet choices also also trailed behind those of his predecessors. Forty percent of respondents approved of Trump's cabinet, which is 19-26 percentage points behind his four most recent predecessors, the poll added.

This poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.