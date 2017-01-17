See You Later, Alligator

"Mr. Humpback," as locals call the alligator, probably is 4.5 meters in length and weights 350 kilos, experts say. US alligators are usually not longer than 3.4 meters.

More than five million people liked the video on Facebook, which caused the influx of visitors to the reserve, WTSP channel says.

Last May another giant alligator was reportedly spotted in the state, on a golf course in the town of Palmetto. According to the witness, as cited by the Telegraph, the giant was about 4.5 meters long.