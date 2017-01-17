Canadian Ethics Watchdog Reportedly Launches Investigation Into Prime Minister

© AP Photo/ Danny Johnston Keystone Resurrected? Trudeau Says Trump Supports Project Vetoed By Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The commissioner, Mary Dawson, believes that Conservative member of parliament Blaine Calkins “set out reasonable grounds for the belief that the contravention has occurred,” in his complaint regarding potential violations of the Conflict of Interest Act by the Prime Minister, the National Post newspaper reported, citing a letter the commissioner sent to Blaine.

Trudeau is to be investigated for a potential conflict of interest in receiving a free vacation from billionaire businessman Aga Khan and for using a private aircraft.

The maximum sanction that may be imposed for a violation of the Act is 500 Canadian dollars ($380) per violation.

On Thursday, Trudeau admitted to using the private helicopter belonging to Khan during the vacation.

Under Canadian law, the prime minister cannot use private aircraft without permission from the ethics commissioner unless required for official state business.

The Aga Khan's development foundation has business deals with Ottawa and regularly lobbies the foreign ministry.

