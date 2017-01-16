Register
    US Churches Prepare to Become Sanctuaries If Trump Keeps Deportation Promises

    Catholic churches in California’s Bay Area say they are ready to shelter undocumented immigrants within their walls if that’s what it takes to protect them from new, aggressive deportation policies.

    President-elect Donald Trump was notorious for his blunt remarks about undocumented immigrants in the US during the election process. The mogul-turned-president promised to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and that as soon as he takes office, three million people will be deported.

    In the face of Trump's approaching inauguration, the Catholic church in Santa Clara County has identified about 20 places of worship that will serve as sanctuaries if the crackdown on immigration becomes a reality.

    Reverend Jon Pedigo of the Dioceses of San Jose, who is a member of citizens group called PACT (People Acting in Community Together), said activists involved in the project, which works mostly in middle- and low-income neighborhoods, feel responsible for protecting immigrants residing in the Bay Area.

    According to Pedigo, Trump's approach to immigrants is irresponsible, especially considering families that are at risk of being separated. But it is not just a question of morality, he added, but one of economy, since small and large businesses will suffer.

    Under federal law, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are directed to avoid raiding churches, schools and hospitals. Pedigo stressed that the organization's goal wasn't to make a political statement but simply to provide refuge, support, safety and stability to those in need.

    "It's to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, in case anything happens so we won't get caught off guard," he said, as cited by IBTimes, adding that the activists saw diametrically-opposite reactions from people they encountered to discuss the proposal.

    Churches beyond Santa Clara County are getting involved, too. The Church World Service estimates more than 400 churches nationwide are willing to take in people at risk of deportation. A growing number of synagogues are also involved in providing some form of help.    

    Tags:
    sanctuary, illegal immigrants, Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      He is wrong about the idea that the churches cannot be raided. Janet Reno signed more than one search warrant for Federal Marshals to lock down some churches if that's what it took. Remember Waco. The DOJ has had far reaching hands in the past, even including reaching into churches into Hawaii and bringing suspects back to the mainland. Their sanctuary status of an open door policy gives them that right.
    • Reply
      jas
      Then they lose their tax-free status, having become political versus their designed purpose.
    • Reply
      jas
      There's a big difference between protesting unlawful or immoral actions and being a subversive against the country. The state has every right and duty to regulate the flow of people across its borders.
    • Reply
      supportin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, it is even more hilarious than that. As most of these churches took billions of dollars from Obama's Administration to facilitate the relocation, hiding and feeding of illegals, technically the churches are by extension subject to Federal exercize of jurisdiction in terms of breach of contract, e.g., breaking Federal law in the process of performing a US Federal government contract.

      Here is a Capital Research report on the extent to which the churches of the USA are complicit in breaking current US immigration law:

      capitalresearch.org/article/refugee-resettlement-the-lucrative-business-of-serving-immigrants

      and more background on the extent of illegal immigration:

      www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/03/5-facts-about-illegal-immigration-in-the-u-s

      It gets even better: the churches involved will have to pay back all they were granted by the Feds, after the churches have paid down all the fines associated with Federal enforcement of the law, plus interest.
    • Reply
      Q
      I think in this case it may be understandable if Trump pulled a page out of the Bush/Obama/Clinton handbook and totally disregarded the law ans sent DHS into the churches and sent the illegals back to where they came from. They bring nothing to the table and send all of their $$$ out of the country.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toQ(Show commentHide comment)
      Q, FEMA is the one that is making this possible. Get control of that, and you get control of the records of the supposed 400 churches. The GAO can do its own accounting of the budget of FEMA. Or, do you think it is possible that the DNC has that information?
    • Reply
      jasin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, I wouldn't mind seeing DNC headquarters swarmed with officers and search warrants. Padlock and tape all entrances.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Good let the churches become sanctuaries......... There are millions of undocumented immigrants. Good luck with that. What are they suppose to,do ? Set up camp on the altar? What about showering, TV for the children ? Privacy for the families ? Yeah ok .....
    • Reply
      jfc46wv
      This doesn't make any sense. Offering sanctuary is fine if someone's life is in danger, but in this case, the people inside the churches won't be able to go about their normal lives and go to work, and that's why many are there in the first place. They work and send money back to their families, and if they're sitting inside a church, they'll have no money to send back home. Even if the whole family is there, are they going to live jobless in the church for years? Someone hasn't thought this through all the way. The gesture sounds dramatic, but it's not going to achieve what they think it will.
    Show new comments (0)

