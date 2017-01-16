US Churches Prepare to Become Sanctuaries If Trump Keeps Deportation Promises

In the face of Trump's approaching inauguration, the Catholic church in Santa Clara County has identified about 20 places of worship that will serve as sanctuaries if the crackdown on immigration becomes a reality.
Reverend Jon Pedigo of the Dioceses of San Jose, who is a member of citizens group called PACT (People Acting in Community Together), said activists involved in the project, which works mostly in middle- and low-income neighborhoods, feel responsible for protecting immigrants residing in the Bay Area.
Under federal law, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are directed to avoid raiding churches, schools and hospitals. Pedigo stressed that the organization's goal wasn't to make a political statement but simply to provide refuge, support, safety and stability to those in need.
"It's to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, in case anything happens so we won't get caught off guard," he said, as cited by IBTimes, adding that the activists saw diametrically-opposite reactions from people they encountered to discuss the proposal.
Churches beyond Santa Clara County are getting involved, too. The Church World Service estimates more than 400 churches nationwide are willing to take in people at risk of deportation. A growing number of synagogues are also involved in providing some form of help.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete He is wrong about the idea that the churches cannot be raided. Janet Reno signed more than one search warrant for Federal Marshals to lock down some churches if that's what it took. Remember Waco. The DOJ has had far reaching hands in the past, even including reaching into churches into Hawaii and bringing suspects back to the mainland. Their sanctuary status of an open door policy gives them that right. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Then they lose their tax-free status, having become political versus their designed purpose. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete There's a big difference between protesting unlawful or immoral actions and being a subversive against the country. The state has every right and duty to regulate the flow of people across its borders. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, it is even more hilarious than that. As most of these churches took billions of dollars from Obama's Administration to facilitate the relocation, hiding and feeding of illegals, technically the churches are by extension subject to Federal exercize of jurisdiction in terms of breach of contract, e.g., breaking Federal law in the process of performing a US Federal government contract. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think in this case it may be understandable if Trump pulled a page out of the Bush/Obama/Clinton handbook and totally disregarded the law ans sent DHS into the churches and sent the illegals back to where they came from. They bring nothing to the table and send all of their $$$ out of the country. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Q, FEMA is the one that is making this possible. Get control of that, and you get control of the records of the supposed 400 churches. The GAO can do its own accounting of the budget of FEMA. Or, do you think it is possible that the DNC has that information? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, I wouldn't mind seeing DNC headquarters swarmed with officers and search warrants. Padlock and tape all entrances. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Good let the churches become sanctuaries......... There are millions of undocumented immigrants. Good luck with that. What are they suppose to,do ? Set up camp on the altar? What about showering, TV for the children ? Privacy for the families ? Yeah ok ..... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This doesn't make any sense. Offering sanctuary is fine if someone's life is in danger, but in this case, the people inside the churches won't be able to go about their normal lives and go to work, and that's why many are there in the first place. They work and send money back to their families, and if they're sitting inside a church, they'll have no money to send back home. Even if the whole family is there, are they going to live jobless in the church for years? Someone hasn't thought this through all the way. The gesture sounds dramatic, but it's not going to achieve what they think it will.
