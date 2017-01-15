C-SPAN Glitch Revives Shadows of the Cold War Amid Crisis in US-Russia Ties

The glitch came right in the middle of a live feed of Democratic Representative Maxine Waters’ speech in the House of Representatives.
Commenting on the situation, Waters did not forget to mention "Russian hackers" as a possible reason behind the interruption.
Of course, many journalists and social media users were also quick to blame Russia for the incident.
For instance, website Fortune published an article under the headline "C-SPAN Confirms It Was Briefly Hacked by Russian News Site." However, after the official statement from the broadcaster, the headline was corrected to "C-SPAN Was Briefly Interrupted by a Russian News Network."
Later, C-SPAN said in a statement that the incident was a result of an "internal routing issue," since RT is one of the networks that the channel regularly monitors.
Statement from C-SPAN about January 12 Online Signal Interruption pic.twitter.com/dlkSOntJgz— CSPAN (@cspan) 13 января 2017 г.
Talking to RT, former British lawmaker George Galloway underscored that the situation is the outcome of anti-Russia "hysteria" fueled by certain media outlets in the United States.
"In the 1950s, the times of McCarthyism and mass hysteria, the Americans literally looked for Russians under their beds. […] So, if similar tensions are fueled now people would react the way it was shown by RT. IT seems this incident proves that C-SPAN workers watch RT and somehow RT interrupted their programming," Galloway said.
Talk2me Radio host Jon Gaunt described the incident as hilarious and said that the RT programming was more interesting than the speech by the US politician.
"The Russians and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin are to blame for everything in the world," Gaunt ironically said.
Journalist Ted Roll said that the current level of tensions between Washington and Moscow is unprecedented since the Cold War ended.
"We’re living in a time when anti-Russian hysteria is being fueled in media and social media. […] But the most likely explanation would be the fact that C-SPAN is not the most advanced network. They have a small budget. They just hit the wrong button," Roll said.
Political commentator Adam Harry described the incident as comical.
"It is clear that it was a technical problem. But I think this story helped take the heat out of the situation. This week was full of bad news. People supposed to be trustworthy said crazy conspiracy things. But this incident was comical. This is how it should be seen by all normal people," he concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)