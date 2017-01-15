Register
12:47 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing

    Rex Tillerson Calls Russia a 'Danger' in Snub to 'Moscow-Friendly' Trump

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    4940113

    During his confirmation hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s nominee for US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, called Russia a danger and advised that sanctions against Moscow should be kept in place. Radio Sputnik discussed this with David Schultz, Political Science Professor at Hamline University.

    “When he was running for President, Donald Trump made lots of statements and promises not just about Russia, but also about NATO, China, Mexico, and now his appointee [For Secretary of State] is sending mixed signals that are not just upsetting Russian listeners but are also leaving many Americans confused about who Donald Trump really is,” David Schultz said.

    Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State
    He added that previously Trump used to make some significant overtures to Russia in terms of resetting bilateral relations, but Tillerson’s statements made during his confirmation hearings seem to suggest a continuation of the Obama administration’s foreign policy regarding the Russian Federation.

    Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that he would keep US sanctions against Russia in place and that he was considering new penalties related to alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential elections.

    “I believe there could be additional freezes on Russian assets in the United States, more embargoes in terms of US technology transfers and cooperation on some other issues, including bilateral trade issues,” Shultz noted.

    He added, however, that it could just be “a position set before the Senate to make them happy and win confirmation.”

    At the same time, Rex Tillerson criticized President Obama’s sanctions on Moscow that cost ExxonMobil hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profit.

    When asked how this corresponds with his calls for new restrictions, Schultz said that every new US administration tried not to deviate too much from the previous administration’s policy.

    “The Obama administration made very minor changes from the policies of the George W. Bush’s administration. I suspect that what we are going to see now is the Trump administration trying to reconcile itself with what the Obama administration has done. It may find that it does not have less freedom to make any significant departures here.”

    Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Tillerson's Anti-Russian 'Mantras' Were 'What US Lawmakers Wanted to Hear From Him'
    During the hearings Rex Tillerson also mentioned some areas where the US and Russia could cooperate. When asked to comment on this, David Schultz said that both countries have shared concerns about addressing the terrorist threat.

    “For many years the two countries have enjoyed mutual economic benefits of working together and have also enjoyed significant cultural exchanges. I think there is a basis for cooperation on a variety of areas, that the US and Russia have shared global interests and that the existing differences between us should not become an impediment to cooperation.”

    When asked what US-Russia relations will look like when and if Tillerson becomes US Secretary of State, David Shultz said that, judging from what he said during the confirmation hearings, he did not expect any significant changes in Washington’s relations with Moscow.

    “But I still see a potential for the two countries to sit down at the bargaining table to try to figure out how to work out their differences,” David Schultz said.

    Rex Tillerson’s statements came as somewhat of a surprise to many. Not only has Donald Trump indicated during his campaign he looks forward to improving ties with Russia, he has even been criticized for nominating Rex Tillerson as an overly Russia-friendly man.

    Moreover, in the middle of July Trump said that he would consider recognizing Crimea’s reunification with Russia and even lifting sanctions earlier imposed on Moscow.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State
    Anti-Russian 'Mantras' Voiced by Tillerson 'Unlikely to Become His Policy'
    Tags:
    confirmation hearings, US-Russia relations, anti-Russian sanctions, cooperation, Hemline UNiversity, US Senate, ExxonMobil, David Schultz, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, George Bush, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Good thing is that Moscow hasn't been lulled into anything with this "new" regime, steadily building her defences and relentlessly and successfully combating US's mercenaries as she have, but people might have.

      Snowflakes, Merryl Streep and the blood-drenched squatters in occupied Palestine should have no worries at all. .US can prevail and be "great" as an equal among equals, a superpower beside others but the bullying, sanctioning, warmongering "empire" ship has sailed. Against Russia, China and the free world the "Empire" doesn´t stand a chance.
    • Reply
      gavrilo
      Nothing new or surprising here, historical FACTS speak louder than any lies told in order to fool american people and the world.
      As a member of mankind In Putin and Red Army We Trust!
      Anglophones and Satraps have thousands of times indicated their ultimate goal is enslavement and occupation of Russian Civilisation.
      Their action prove that, sanctions are war.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      What I think is the play is that hybrid warfare will take another twist with the US/UK/Israel clashing in attacks on other non empire nations in military limited actions which will become the norm where no margin for error will be given or even non justified malicious acts.

      2017 could become a year of attrition that makes 2016 look like a neighbour hood basketball match.

      Expect 100's of planes and ships to go down in attacks and reprisals from both sides the war party is putting on its paint and is officially getting ready to up the anti and rumble such things as government sponsored piracy will begin in earnest as the new US administration wont accept its empire is crumbling and is exerting maximum bad will to undermine its opponents.

      I hope Putin and others is ready for this next period of overt hostility expect a huge military casualty list it will be ugly and unrelenting 2016 was just the warm up for the Barbarians thats is so plain to now see.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok