Rex Tillerson Calls Russia a 'Danger' in Snub to 'Moscow-Friendly' Trump

“When he was running for President, Donald Trump made lots of statements and promises not just about Russia, but also about NATO, China, Mexico, and now his appointee [For Secretary of State] is sending mixed signals that are not just upsetting Russian listeners but are also leaving many Americans confused about who Donald Trump really is,” David Schultz said.
Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that he would keep US sanctions against Russia in place and that he was considering new penalties related to alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential elections.
“I believe there could be additional freezes on Russian assets in the United States, more embargoes in terms of US technology transfers and cooperation on some other issues, including bilateral trade issues,” Shultz noted.
He added, however, that it could just be “a position set before the Senate to make them happy and win confirmation.”
At the same time, Rex Tillerson criticized President Obama’s sanctions on Moscow that cost ExxonMobil hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profit.
When asked how this corresponds with his calls for new restrictions, Schultz said that every new US administration tried not to deviate too much from the previous administration’s policy.
“The Obama administration made very minor changes from the policies of the George W. Bush’s administration. I suspect that what we are going to see now is the Trump administration trying to reconcile itself with what the Obama administration has done. It may find that it does not have less freedom to make any significant departures here.”
“For many years the two countries have enjoyed mutual economic benefits of working together and have also enjoyed significant cultural exchanges. I think there is a basis for cooperation on a variety of areas, that the US and Russia have shared global interests and that the existing differences between us should not become an impediment to cooperation.”
When asked what US-Russia relations will look like when and if Tillerson becomes US Secretary of State, David Shultz said that, judging from what he said during the confirmation hearings, he did not expect any significant changes in Washington’s relations with Moscow.
“But I still see a potential for the two countries to sit down at the bargaining table to try to figure out how to work out their differences,” David Schultz said.
Rex Tillerson’s statements came as somewhat of a surprise to many. Not only has Donald Trump indicated during his campaign he looks forward to improving ties with Russia, he has even been criticized for nominating Rex Tillerson as an overly Russia-friendly man.
Moreover, in the middle of July Trump said that he would consider recognizing Crimea’s reunification with Russia and even lifting sanctions earlier imposed on Moscow.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Good thing is that Moscow hasn't been lulled into anything with this "new" regime, steadily building her defences and relentlessly and successfully combating US's mercenaries as she have, but people might have. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nothing new or surprising here, historical FACTS speak louder than any lies told in order to fool american people and the world. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What I think is the play is that hybrid warfare will take another twist with the US/UK/Israel clashing in attacks on other non empire nations in military limited actions which will become the norm where no margin for error will be given or even non justified malicious acts.
Mikhas
Snowflakes, Merryl Streep and the blood-drenched squatters in occupied Palestine should have no worries at all. .US can prevail and be "great" as an equal among equals, a superpower beside others but the bullying, sanctioning, warmongering "empire" ship has sailed. Against Russia, China and the free world the "Empire" doesn´t stand a chance.
gavrilo
As a member of mankind In Putin and Red Army We Trust!
Anglophones and Satraps have thousands of times indicated their ultimate goal is enslavement and occupation of Russian Civilisation.
Their action prove that, sanctions are war.
ivanwa88
2017 could become a year of attrition that makes 2016 look like a neighbour hood basketball match.
Expect 100's of planes and ships to go down in attacks and reprisals from both sides the war party is putting on its paint and is officially getting ready to up the anti and rumble such things as government sponsored piracy will begin in earnest as the new US administration wont accept its empire is crumbling and is exerting maximum bad will to undermine its opponents.
I hope Putin and others is ready for this next period of overt hostility expect a huge military casualty list it will be ugly and unrelenting 2016 was just the warm up for the Barbarians thats is so plain to now see.