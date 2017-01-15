Trump's Transition Team May Relocate Press Center From White House Building

Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, confirmed that there were some discussions on the issue, though no decision had been taken yet.
"There's been so much interest in covering a President Donald Trump. A question is: Is a room that has forty-nine seats adequate? When we had that press conference the other day, we had thousands of requests, and we capped it at four hundred. Is there an opportunity to potentially allow more members of the media to be part of this? That's something we're discussing," Spicer was quoted as saying by the magazine.
Another senior official, cited by the news outlet, said that the idea of relocation was triggered by media's hostile attitude toward Trump, as media acted as an opposition party but not a neutral observer as it should be.
