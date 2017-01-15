Register
15 January 2017
    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC

    Trump's Transition Team May Relocate Press Center From White House Building

    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    The US president's press service center could be relocated from the White House to another building, media reported, citing representatives of President-elect Donald Trump's team.

    Members of the group Bikers for Trump
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    'Bikers for Trump' Ready to Prevent Violence on Inauguration Day
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Esquire magazine reported on Saturday that three senior officials on Trump's transition team said the question of relocation was under serious consideration. The press center could possibly be relocated to the White House Conference Center, situated near Lafayette Square, or to the Old Executive Office Building, which is rather close to the White House.

    Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, confirmed that there were some discussions on the issue, though no decision had been taken yet.

    "There's been so much interest in covering a President Donald Trump. A question is: Is a room that has forty-nine seats adequate? When we had that press conference the other day, we had thousands of requests, and we capped it at four hundred. Is there an opportunity to potentially allow more members of the media to be part of this? That's something we're discussing," Spicer was quoted as saying by the magazine.

    Another senior official, cited by the news outlet, said that the idea of relocation was triggered by media's hostile attitude toward Trump, as media acted as an opposition party but not a neutral observer as it should be.

