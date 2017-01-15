"We will form a wall of meat. We will be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers, we will be toe-to-toe with anyone who is going to break through the police barriers, who is going to be assaulting women, spilling on them, throwing things at them," Chris Cox said Saturday in an interview with "Fox & Friends" news show.
Cox added that the bikers were sure that the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, Capitol Police and US Park Police were able to prevent any violence, still they would gather in the District of Columbia ready to help.
‘Bikers for Trump’ Ready to Prevent Violence on Inauguration Day https://t.co/OqLbmutStL— Markets Post (@themarketspost) 15 января 2017 г.
He stressed that they were anticipating a peaceful transition of power.
The "Bikers For Trump" was formed as a group of "patriotic bikers" seeking Trump's presidency, and mainly engaged in preventing violence at "Trump for President" appearances. After November 8 elections the group has been traveling around the country to inform voters on the issues confronting the United States. The group comprises some 200,000 people.
