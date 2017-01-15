Register
05:11 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A sign for Moody's rating agency is displayed at the company headquarters in New York

    Moody's to Pay $864 Million for its Role in Subprime Mortgage Crisis

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    US
    Get short URL
    113 0 0

    Moody's Corporation will pay $864 million to settle federal and state claims that it gave misleading ratings to risky mortgage investments, leading to the subprime mortgage crisis in the US and to the Great Recession.

    In the deal, announced January 13, the ratings agency will give $437.5 million to the Justice Department and $426.3 million to be divided among the 21 involved states and the District of Columbia.

    Moody's sign
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar/Files
    Moody's Predicts Negative Outlook for Global Sovereign Ratings for Next Year

    The settlement does not come close to the hardship caused by the global crisis theirs and other ratings set into motion, of course. The US Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission found in 2011 that the 2008 mortgage crisis wiped out $11 trillion of American household wealth, Bloomberg notes. 

    "We conclude the failures of credit rating agencies were essential cogs in the wheel of financial destruction," the conclusions in its final report read.

    "The three credit rating agencies [Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor's] were key enablers of the financial meltdown. The mortgage-related securities at the heart of the crisis could not have been marketed and sold without their seal of approval. Investors relied on them, often blindly. In some cases, they were obligated to use them, or regulatory capital standards were hinged on them. This crisis could not have happened without the rating agencies. Their ratings helped the market soar and their downgrades through 2007 and 2008 wreaked havoc across markets and firms."

    Standard and Poor agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion two years ago to settle similar allegations by the Justice Department, 19 states and the District of Columbia, Yahoo News reports. Moody's settled before a federal lawsuit was filed; Standard and Poor settled only after the US filed a $5 billion suit against them for fraud, Reuters points out. 

    "Moody's failed to adhere to its own credit rating standards and fell short on its pledge of transparency in the run-up to the Great Recession," said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Bill Baer in a statement released by the Justice Department on the latest settlement. 

    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Deutsche Bank Agrees to Over $3 Billion in Settlement to US Justice Department

    "Today's settlement contains not only a significant penalty and factual admissions of its conduct, but also a commitment by Moody's to new and continued compliance measures designed to ensure the integrity of credit ratings going forward."

    In the settlement, Moody's admits that it didn't follow its own framework for rating the risk of mortgage-backed securities and the collateralized debt obligations they underpinned. As people began defaulting on the risky loans that had been scattered as debt packages around the globe, a series of financial collapses was triggered and the US housing market collapsed in many areas, leading to a massive recession in the US and reverberations around the world.

    A view of Barclay's headquarter at London's Canary Wharf financial district
    © AP Photo/
    US Sues Barclays Bank Over Sale of $31Bln in Mortgage-Backed Securities

    US Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said, "Moody's now admits that it deviated from its methodologies and failed to disclose those changes to the public," according to the Justice Department. "People making decisions on how to invest their money thought they could rely on the ratings Moody's assigned to these products. When securities are not rated openly and honestly, individual investors suffer, as does confidence in all parts of the financial sector."

    Under the settlement, Moody's has agreed to reforms that are supposed to ensure its credit ratings are objective. These include separating commercial and credit rating functions; ensuring changes to its rating methods are independently reviewed; enhancing oversight of its communications to the public; and ensuring that some employees aren't paid according to Moody's own financial performance.

    Related:

    US Justice Department Releases Scathing Report on Chicago Police Abuse
    US Justice Department to Review FBI, DOJ Actions Leading Up to 2016 Election
    US Justice Department Asks Deutsche Bank for $14Bln to End Mortgage Probe
    US Justice Department Probes Standard Chartered Bank Over Bribery Allegations
    Tags:
    great recession, housing crisis, subprime, mortgage, mortgage crisis, S&P, Fitch Ratings, Standard and Poor, Moody's, Justice Deparment, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Sugar coat it, but fraud was committed and someone should go to prison for it. They new those bonds were junk and still gave them A ratings.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok