Register
05:12 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., poses for a photograph under a quote of his that is displayed in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Trump Tweets Attack on Civil Rights Hero; More Dems Drop Out of Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey
    US
    Get short URL
    1357253

    After Representative John Lewis said he doesn't consider President-elect Donald Trump to be a "legitimate president," Trump hit back over Twitter. Now, lawmakers are taking their colleague's side and dropping out of Trump's inauguration.

    Speaking with NBC's Meet the Press, Lewis, a key figure in the US civil rights movement, said working with Trump would be hard because "I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up the the media at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey
    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    Israeli Settlement Group Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration

    "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton," he said. "I don't plan to attend the inauguration… You cannot be at home with something that you feel is wrong."

    Lewis also said he felt there was a "conspiracy" headed by Russia to bring Trump to power.

    The president-elect responded over Twitter, telling Lewis to focus on his own "crime infested" district.

    "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results," he said. He also called the congressmen, who was one of the original Freedom Riders and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, "all talk."

    Residents of Lewis's district, which covers a lot of the city of Atlanta, have been challenging Trump's characterization of their home on social media, as have local media

    Now, the list of Congressional representatives who don't plan to attend the inauguration has grown. According to CNN, at least 15 Democrats in Congress are planning to boycott the inauguration. Several of them made the decision today as a result of Trump's spat with Lewis, and are calling on him to apologize. 

    Yvette Clarke, a representative from New York, said "When you insult [John Lewis], you insult America." 

    California Representative Mark Takano is also planning to boycott the Trump's official taking of the reins of power over his comments to Lewis.

    Ted Lieu, a Democratic representative from California, will also not be in attendance. 

    "I can only hope that Trump will govern differently than he has campaigned. For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis," he said in a January 14 statement.

    A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedesterians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Putin-Trump Meeting Could Be 'New Starting Point for US-Russia Relations'

    Lieu had previously said he would be skipping the event to do military reserve service, Mic.com reports.

    NAACP President Cornell William Brooks is calling on Donald Trump to apologize to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) after the president-elect sent tweets attacking the civil rights icon on Saturday.

    "By disrespecting John Lewis, Donald Trump dishonored Lewis' sacrifice & demeaned Americans & the rights, he nearly died (for). Apologize," Brooks tweeted.

    Related:

    Democrats Request Info on Possible FBI Investigation Involving Trump, Russia
    Ahead of Inauguration, ‘Don’s Johns’ Signs on Porta-Potties Covered
    Trump Wants to Hold Summit With Putin - Reports
    Human Rights Watch Calls Trump and European Populists Human Rights Threats
    Tags:
    inauguration, boycott, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), John Lewis, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      Sore losers.
    • Reply
      PaleRider
      Lewis is no Civil Right hero by association with MLK. He has done nothing for the Black Community and he is an inept racist politician that has betrayed America as a result.
    • Reply
      jas
      Good. Stay away. Lewis was completely out of line and wrong. He doesn't get a free pass because of his race. Trump is right, again. The Democrats need to focus on cleaning up that dysfunctional freak show they call a political party.

      And Sputnik has the wrong headline. Lewis is the one who attacked. Trump only responded to a vicious attack. Trump deserves better than that. He won a long, hard race, and it's too bad if the Democrats are so full of hate.
    • Reply
      jas
      And civil rights are for everyone, not just women, homosexuals, atheists, Muslims and non-whites. Somebody needs to tell the "progressives" that.

      Is Trump supposed to bend on one knee and beg Lewis for forgiveness and promise to be a faithful servant of Lewis? Who's the racist again?

      One more fact for Lewis and all race-baiters. If it wasn't for rich an powerful men like Donald Trump nothing in this country would have ever changed. Guys like Lewis are parasites.
    • Reply
      jas
      Look at the Twitter accounts of those DNC kooks, nothing but bitterness and whining. They are always looking for a confrontation and something to be offended about.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Lewis is a racist ! .......... He is not used to seeing a white man in the White House again. People like Lewis will always find something to complain about. First of all who in the hell wants him there anyway. There should be no Dems at the inauguration at all. They should not be allowed in .... Only trump voters should be allowed to go. 60 + million voters , I think there won't be a problem.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Donald Trump should say 'Put up. shut up or if you cannot substantiate your slander, I will see you in court'. They want to take him down, and if he gets through the inauguration, they will then try and impeach him and for what? Unsubstantiated slander.
    • Reply
      cast235
      LEWIS should go to a retirement home and SHUT UP. Where is the evidence that he is not legit?
      Sounds like the arrogant act of claiming ASSAD is not legitimate pres of Syria. Bunch of IDIOTS> Syria is a DEMOCRACY in mid east.
      ONLY a group of FOOLS would believe the Washington PROPAGANDA.
      Get this guy to a retire home.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie, If what the left is saying, and it was repeated by several electors, it is that Trump is not qualified to be President. Listen, too, to the elitists in Parliament in Venezuela, who said the Maduro was derelict in his duties as President. Trump will not be impeached because he violated the Constitution, or that there was moral turpitude involved, but a general unfitness that will take weeks, even months in committee to formulate a charge, real or unreal, that has he same veracity against him that is of the same makeup as HIS stealing the election. The trouble is, it is the Republicans that control both houses for this term, so the lines will be drawn more clearly.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toAdrienne Adonis(Show commentHide comment)
      Adrienne Adonis, Most civil rights personalities ARE rascists in reverse. The only reason why Lewis is held up so high, is that there is no one that has any character to run against his sorry, dead black a$$ and he knows it. The area he represents is infested with drugs, and Trump is right about the need to clean out that rat hole. Trouble is, right or wrong, he is due some credit for something that has been all too long lying rotting in its grave. AS an icon, he only means something to the coffers of the NAACP.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok