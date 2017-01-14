Register
16:41 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017

    James Mattis Simple and Clear: Why US' Next Military Chief Lashes Out on Russia

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    494252

    US Congress has voted to approve the waiver for retired Gen. James Mattis from the seven-year waiting period for retired military officers to become defense secretary. Meanwhile Trump's nominee has labelled Russia as an adversary to the US. Russian political analysts have commented on the rhetoric of the US' next defense chief.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with retired Marine Gen. James Mattis following their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mike Segar
    'Mad Dog' on US Defense: What You Need to Know About US' Next Top Military Man
    The full Senate, the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee and the full House voted in favor of giving Retired General James Mattis a waiver to a law barring military officials from becoming defense secretary within seven years of their military service.

    In his Senate hearing, Mattis, a Marine Corps general who retired in 2013 and whom Trump has nominated as secretary of defense, has criticized Russia saying that it "had chosen to be a strategic competitor [to the US], an adversary in key areas."

    Mattis said he was "all for engagement" with the Russians, but he warned of an "increasing number of areas in which we will have to confront Russia."

    Commenting on the rhetoric of the US' next defense secretary, Russian military expert and defense analyst Retired Colonel Victor Litovkin explained why Mattis could not have said anything else.

    "The military views of James Mattis are simple and clear. He thinks that America should continue occupying the leading international position and remain the world's strongest country, imposing its will on other countries," he told Radio Sputnik.

    U.S. Marine Corps four-star general James Mattis arrives to address at the pre-trial hearing of Marine Corps Sgt. Frank D. Wuterich at Camp Pendleton, California U.S in a March 22, 2010 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    US Senate Votes to Grant Retired Gen. James Mattis Secretary of Defense Waiver
    "He thinks that Russia should be contained but at the same time he leaves space for cooperation with Moscow," the expert added.

    He further suggested that as the US Congress is predominantly Russo-phobic, neither he nor the nominee for the secretary of state have been left much of a choice what to say about Russia.

    "They have to demonstrate their determination to fight against Russia as the "major threat to the US," and this explains their rhetoric," he said.

    Their further moves will depend on President Donald Trump, he suggested. As the US secretary of defense, he said, is under direct command of the commander-in-chief, which is the president.

    Moreover, he added, such warmongering rhetoric often signifies that a certain agency or department needs to get approval for the increase of its budget.

    "The Pentagon is in constant need of money despite the current size of its budget, which is $600 billion, Mattis is trying to get more."
    However he further admitted that Mattis is held in high regard within the Pentagon.

    "He has real weight in the US military. It is not by chance that he was nicknamed Mad Dog. He said a while ago that he likes to kill, which is a demonstration of an image of a "brave cowboy" who will stop at nothing to achieve his goal," the expert said.

    Retired Marine Corps general James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be the next secretary of defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Mandel NGAN
    'Russia is the Principle Threat to the United States' - Pentagon Chief Nominee
    He was also nicknamed "Warrior Monk" for his ascetic life, as he served in both the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Litovkin reminded,

    This view has been echoed by Andrei Suzdaltsev, the deputy head of the Faculty of World Economy and International Relations at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

    "It would have been very strange for the nominee to say he wanted a strong friendship with Russia, his candidacy would have been simply turned down," he told RIA Novosti.

    "The Russian elite, Russian establishment, Russian political class should understand that Russia and the US do differ in their major political interests. Washington will pursue the idea of a unipolar world where it has the final say on all major decisions," he said.

    The political scientist added that the discrepancies between Russia and the US at a regional level, in the Middle East, at the post-Soviet space, in Europe and Asia remain in place and thus the two countries will continue experiencing difficulties.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    What's Behind Trump's Nomination of 'Mad Dog' Mattis as Pentagon Chief
    Trump Officially Presents James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis as US Defense Secretary Nominee
    Tags:
    secretary of defense, US House of Representatives, US Senate, US Congress, James Mattis, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Dirk Ramsey
      Basically, he is a job seeker telling the congress critters just what the want to hear, just to get the job.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Mad Dog." "Warrior Monk." Something tells me that he will still have a vice like grip on the handle of his sidearm when they lower him in the ground. His is a fight first makeup to begin with and "Let's talk" later, He is the perfect nominee to run by this congress of little boys and he knows it. I suspect that instead of trying to bewitch that water buffalo, ala Crocodile Dundee, Mattis will walk up to it, whisper something in its ear, and that would be the last thing that animal would know. A man to be greatly feared, but depended upon.
    • Reply
      rgrag1245
      The more important question is about Russia, the US and all other nations involved, to cooperate on extracting the vast energy potentianl of the Arctic. This should buy humanity hundreds of years to develop technologys like solar and fusion.

      A terrorism project-remove is, however, a job that can start right now.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok