Register
03:24 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Corey Lewandowski

    Lewandowski Lands New Pundit Gig at One America News Network

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    0 47 0 0

    Corey Lewandowski, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial former campaign manager, is the newest pundit at One America News Network.

    The right-leaning One America News Network (OANN) has been rapidly expanding since their launch in 2013, with a website boasting that the young network is already close to becoming the number-four cable news channel in the nation.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'

    Lewandowski made headlines multiple times last year, most notably after an encounter with journalist Michelle Fields during a Trump campaign event.

    Fields, a former-Breitbart writer, claimed on Twitter that during the presidential campaign Lewandowski forcefully grabbed her arm as she approached Trump with a question. She went on to file charges, which the police ultimately dropped. Fields later claimed that she did not intend to go to law enforcement over the issue until it became it a national scandal.

    Trump defended and stood by Lewandowski throughout the flareup.

    Still, Lewandowski departed Trump’s campaign, but infuriated the left once again by briefly accepting a position as a CNN pundit. He left that network three days after the election, which prompted many to speculate that he would have a role in the White House.

    OANN president Charles Herring told Sputnik News in an email that his network had actually approached Lewandowski with an offer in June 2016, but were unsuccessful in working out a deal. He stated that “Mr. Lewandowski joined CNN to our disappointment.”

    “Corey is fulfilling a similar role to his former position on CNN, namely providing insight and perspective on political news. Our audience appreciates intelligent and informative insight and discussions, regardless of any specific point of view on a topic,” Herring told Sputnik News.

    In a recent appearance on OANN, Lewandowski urged mainstream media to be more responsible when it comes to reporting fake news, specifically addressing the wild claims in the ‘Golden Showers’ report irresponsibly published by Buzzfeed.

    “Well, Mr. Trump was clear, he was very disappointed that these false news stories were perpetuated in the mainstream media without ever being able to validate it,” Lewandowski said. “What we now know is that they were wholly and grossly inaccurate, they should have never been brought to light, and there was no basis for them whatsoever.”

    Lewandowski stated that some of the stories published by the media recently are not qualified to be printed in a supermarket tabloid, asserting that everyone needs to do a better job at presenting facts.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    'Tremendous Blot on Their Record' - Trump Slams Intel Community for Endorsing Fake Report
    Naturally, Trump-opposing websites and political commentators have responded to the news of OANN’s latest addition to their roster with a mixture of snark and disdain, but Herring says that they have only seen favorable comments from their viewers.

    “One America News is expanding our live news coverage and is hiring for numerous positions,” Herring said. “The network is producing 21 hours of live news per day.”

    On Wednesday, another reporter from OANN, Trey Yingst — who’s on-the-ground coverage from riots to inside the halls of Congress frequently gain global attention — managed to get a question in at Trump’s highly-anticipated press conference. An impressive feat, as the President-elect was extremely selective in who he chose to answer questions from.

    DC-based Yingst asked Trump for his response to critics who say the President-elect’s cabinet is filled with “conflicts of interest,” and if he plans to set an example for his cabinet when it comes to taking money out of politics.

    “We need people that are successful and they got successful because generally speaking, they’re smart. And that’s what I’d put, I’m very proud of the Cabinet, I think they’re doing very well,” Trump told the OANN reporter who was seated in the front row.

    Having a friend of the incoming President on the team appears to be a far better place to be than, say, CNN, who was scoffed at by Trump, as “fake news,” minutes later.

    Related:

    Senate Intel Committee to Subpoena Obama, Trump Officials on Hacking Probe
    Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP
    Who'll Be the Last Man Standing in Trump's War With Neocons Over Russia Policy?
    US Establishment 'To Go to the Mat' to Prevent Trump's Détente With Russia
    Russian Embassy Silent on Talks Between Ambassador, Trump Advisor Flynn
    Tags:
    Fake News, CNN, One America News Network, Trey Yingst, Donald Trump, Charles Herring, Corey Lewandowski
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok