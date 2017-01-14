Senate Intel Committee to Subpoena Obama, Trump Officials on Hacking Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee will subpoena senior officials from the outgoing and incoming US presidential administrations if required as part of a probe related to Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 elections, Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner said in a joint press release.

"The [US Senate Intelligence] Committee plans to… Interview senior officials of both the outgoing and incoming [presidential] administrations including the issuance of subpoenas if necessary to compel testimony," the release stated on Friday.