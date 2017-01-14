US Senate Launches Probe of Intel Community Report on Alleged Russia Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee will conduct an assessment of the reporting behind the US Intelligence Community's report on Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections, Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner said in a joint press release.

"The Committee will, therefore, conduct a bipartisan inquiry of the intelligence reporting behind the Intelligence Community assessments from January 6, 2017 on this subject [of Russian interference in elections]," the release stated on Friday.